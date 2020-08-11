South Africa: Eersterust Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

11 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by Eersterust police station are advised that the police station Community Service Centre will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 for decontamination after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by Eersterus police station.

The telephone lines at Eersterus police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the temporary closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from a Mobile Community Service Centre that is situated at the eastern entrance of the police station on Hans Coverdale East Street.

The management of Eersterust police station would like to apologise for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

The police management can be contacted on the following numbers:

Clients service centre: 012 806 1002

Acting Station Commander on: 071 111 3516

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.