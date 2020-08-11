South Africa: Eersterust Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

press release

All communities serviced by Eersterust police station are advised that the police station Community Service Centre will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 for decontamination after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by Eersterus police station.

The telephone lines at Eersterus police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the temporary closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from a Mobile Community Service Centre that is situated at the eastern entrance of the police station on Hans Coverdale East Street.

The management of Eersterust police station would like to apologise for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

The police management can be contacted on the following numbers:

Clients service centre: 012 806 1002

Acting Station Commander on: 071 111 3516