South Africa: Coronavirus Case At Delmas Police Station

press release

All communities serviced by the Delmas Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to members who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at the FC Dumat Building, at the corners of Sarel Celliers and Lawa Streets Delmas which is not far from the police station for the convenience of the community.

To access the station, the community can call 082 352 3460, for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Delmas Police Station Community Service Centre, will not be accessible for the duration of the temporary closure. However, service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Wednesday, 12 August 2020.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Acting Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Shongwe can also be contacted at 082 493 9618.