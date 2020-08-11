South Africa: The ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa and SA - How Do We Emerge From the Current Crisis?

analysis

There is widespread anger over reports of tender corruption related to the supply of Covid-19 equipment. There is growing dissatisfaction with government's handling of the lockdown, which entailed a callous indifference to the needs of the poor who are also at the receiving end of security force violence. This all raises questions about the future of the ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

The ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa personally are taking an unprecedented level of criticism at the moment. Many are finding it shocking that the organisation's response to widespread criticism, and its supposedly zero tolerance of corruption, is publicly voiced by one of its most tainted office bearers, Secretary-General Ace Magashule. The ANC leadership must surely recognise that expressions of unhappiness over corruption by Magashule are hardly credible.

That someone who has been fingered in so many ways holds the key ANC office of Secretary-General and remains without any charges against him makes many uncomfortable and feeds into widespread cynicism about the ANC and an ANC-led government's level of involvement in a range of irregularities, especially alleged or proven tender corruption.

Magashule does not "lose his cool" when asked about...