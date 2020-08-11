South Africa: Tierpoort and Heidedal Police Stations Closed Due to Covid-19 Related Incidents

press release

The communities serviced by above mentioned police stations are hereby informed that these stations are temporarily after members tested positive for Covid-19 virus.

Tierpoort Community Service Centre will operate from Detective offices and the number to be used during closure are 051-407 3892 / 082 466 8594 / 082 507 7637.

Heidedal: Community Service Centre will operate from the CPF office situated behind the police station.

Numbers to be used for emergency or any assistance are 082 466 7590 / 071 606 5715.

The community will be informed once the buildings are operational again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these closures.