South Africa: Turning the Covid-19 Tide, One Life At a Time

Doctors work tirelessly to save the life of a young woman and her unborn child.

During the week of her 19th birthday, on 9 July, expecting mother Callan Jacobs began feeling unwell. Her father, Kevin Jacobs, had also been severely ill that week.

Callan phoned her obstetrician, Dr Kerry Sherwood, complaining of full-body aches and fatigue.

Sherwood advised Callan to get tested for Covid-19.

Callan Jacobs on 15 July, a day before being put on the ventilator. This mask was pumping oxygen at an extreme rate, but was still not working. (Photo supplied)

"She sounded very congested on the phone. When we got the results back and they were positive, I contacted her again."

Most of Callan's immediate family had tested positive for Covid-19, excluding her 11-year-old sister.

"My brother was down for a couple of days and my father was severely ill," says Callan. Her mother, Helga, tested positive, but was asymptomatic.

Callan in bed still with the ventilator on 26 July, three days after waking up. Note the extreme facial swelling from the bilateral pneumothoraxes. (Photo supplied)

Callan said she was feeling reasonably okay at that point. With body aches and fatigue being her only two major complaints...