South Africa: Turning the Covid-19 Tide, One Life At a Time

11 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

Doctors work tirelessly to save the life of a young woman and her unborn child.

During the week of her 19th birthday, on 9 July, expecting mother Callan Jacobs began feeling unwell. Her father, Kevin Jacobs, had also been severely ill that week.

Callan phoned her obstetrician, Dr Kerry Sherwood, complaining of full-body aches and fatigue.

Sherwood advised Callan to get tested for Covid-19.

Callan Jacobs on 15 July, a day before being put on the ventilator. This mask was pumping oxygen at an extreme rate, but was still not working. (Photo supplied)

"She sounded very congested on the phone. When we got the results back and they were positive, I contacted her again."

Most of Callan's immediate family had tested positive for Covid-19, excluding her 11-year-old sister.

"My brother was down for a couple of days and my father was severely ill," says Callan. Her mother, Helga, tested positive, but was asymptomatic.

Callan in bed still with the ventilator on 26 July, three days after waking up. Note the extreme facial swelling from the bilateral pneumothoraxes. (Photo supplied)

Callan said she was feeling reasonably okay at that point. With body aches and fatigue being her only two major complaints...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.