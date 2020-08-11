Mauritius: Safe City - 2 761 Intelligent Video Surveillance Cameras Already Installed

press release

A total of 2 761 Intelligent Video Surveillance (IVS) cameras have been installed at 1 429 different sites across Mauritius in the context of the Safe City project. As for Intelligent Traffic Surveillance (ITS), 140 cameras have been installed over 68 identified sites along motorways and other main roads.

This information was revealed by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today, in reply to a Parliamentary Question at the National Assembly, in Port Louis. As at 10 August 2020, he further indicated, 101 cases which required a Police enquiry have been detected through the Safe City cameras.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that under the project, 4 500 multimedia radios have been delivered and the state-of-the-art Main Command and Control Centre, located in Ebène, is operational since August 2019.

Speaking about works that are still in progress in the context of the Safe City project, Mr Jugnauth underscored that they include the setting up of: a modern Integrated Emergency Response Management System; seven Sub-Command Centres at the level of seven regional Headquarter; a Traffic Management and Control Centre at the Line Barracks; and a Monitoring Bay at each of the 71 Police Stations and one Police Post.

The Safe City Project, he further outlined, comprises the installation of intelligent cameras at strategic locations covering most of the regions throughout the island. However, consideration will be given for the installation of additional IVS cameras at new sites subject to the availability of resources, he added.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister observed that in order to enhance the effectiveness of the road traffic management system, consideration will be given to increase the number of sites throughout the island where ITS cameras will be installed, subject to the availability of resources. The possibility of including new features in the ITS cameras, such as speed detection, Automatic License Plate Recognition for two wheelers, a Fine Management System, is currently being examined, he concluded.