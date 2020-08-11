Mauritius: Public Service Officers Benefit From Week-Long Health Screening Activities

11 August 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A Health Week comprising a mobile Screening Programme as well as a Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Programme was launched, today, at the seat of the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, in Port Louis. The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, and the Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional reforms, Mr Teeruthraj Hurdoyal, were present.

This joint initiative of both Ministries will target some 288 Government Officers. The Health Week, which will end on 17 August, will also comprise a one-day blood donation activity which is being held today. Staff will benefit from medical screenings for Non-Communicable Diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, Body Mass Index as well as breast and cervical screenings.

In his address, Dr Jagutpal stated that Government has at heart the well-being of the population. He emphasised the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle which is essential to improve the work and life balance of individuals.

'By proactively supporting the health of employees, employers are able to reduce absenteeism, increase work commitment and improve productivity. The focus has shifted to a broader view of workforce health, including the physical, mental, work and life components of health', he added.

For his part, Minister Hurdoyal elaborated on the benefits of preventive medicine namely, improved quality of life, early diagnosis, and reduction of symptoms of illnesses. 'When a disease has been detected early, it is easier to treat it in a timely manner, hence preventing loss of life', he emphasised.

He also pointed out that when one is aware of one's health status, one is more informed about how to lead life in a healthier manner. This includes the awareness of which food to eat, which physical exercises to practice and which medicines to take.

Furthermore, Mr Hurdoyal appealed to the staff of the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms to participate fully in the health screenings and to donate their blood in a spirit of solidarity and generosity.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

