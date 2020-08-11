Malawi: Mai Dinala Dies Aged 82 - 57 Years Serving MCP

Roseby Dinala, popularly known as Mai Dinala, one of the longest serving members of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has died aged 82.

MCP Director of Campaign Moses Kunkuyu has confirmed the death, saying more details will be communicated in due course.

She was one of the Malawians who welcomed the country's founding President Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda at Chileka Airport in 1958.

Mai Dinala, who was chairperson of the MCP Women's League for Blantyre, declared that she would serve the party as an honour to Kamuzu until her death.

Since then, Mayi Dinala never ditched MCP for any other party.

Dinala was a celebrated mother. She gave birth to 14 children and had 25 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.