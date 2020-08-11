Malawi: Nsanje Flood Survivors Commend Mrcs for Construction of Houses

Nsanje — MANA

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) beneficiaries in Nsanje who have been constructed houses to a relocated site have commended the organisation for providing them with a permanent home at a safe land.

The beneficiaries said on Monday after this reporter visited their new home site that they have been longing to move to safer places from the flood- prone areas, but the challenge was how to source land and lack of building materials.

Wyford Petro, a beneficiary who is a survivor of the 2019 flood disaster in Traditional Authority Mbenje, said he is now relieved as he is out of the flood-prone area, thanks to Malawi Red Cross Society for constructing permanent houses upland.

Petro said in the past, he was willing to move upland and be safe but could not do so as he had nothing with which to buy land and construct a permanent shelter.

"As you can see, my leg was amputated after being attacked by the crocodile. It has not been easy for me to find basic needs for the family.

"So, if I was failing to find basic needs for my family, how does one expect me to move out of the flood-prone area to upland? It was a challenge to me and my family.

"Now, it is relief on our part as Malawi Red Cross Society has built us a house at a safe place which is not prone to flooding. We are very thankful for this initiative. Our problems have been lessened," explained Petro.

Another beneficiary, Grace Benford, a widow aged around 60 said things have changed for the better after being constructed a house at a safe land.

Benford said had it been that Malawi Red Cross Society did not come to their rescue, they would have remained in flood-prone areas.

"It has been always our wish to move upland for our safety but the restricting factor has always been lack of building materials and land.

"The coming of Malawi Red Cross Society and provision of free land by our Senior Chief have assisted us a lot. We are very happy to have our permanent house free from water disasters," said Benford.

Nsanje District MRCS Coordinator, Patricia Gadi, said her institution has built 35 houses with support from Kuwait Red Crescent worth MK363 million on the relocated land in response to the council's plea to assist those who were displaced during the 2019 flood disaster.

"As MRCS, we responded to the call by Nsanje District Council to construct permanent houses for households who were affected by 2019 floods and are willing to relocate to safer places. We are obliged to do that when resources are available," said Gadi.