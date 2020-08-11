South Africa: After Covid-19 - the Renewal of Society Is Too Important to Leave to States and Govts Alone

11 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sipho Mthathi

The Southern Africa Human Rights Roundup is a weekly column aimed at highlighting important human rights news in southern Africa. It integrates efforts of human rights defenders and facilitates evidence-based engagement with key stakeholders, and institutions on the human rights situation across the region. The weekly roundup is a collaboration between the Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network and Maverick Citizen.

February 2020. The year is young. It is warm in many parts of southern Africa, the rich and famous are lounging in bikinis in Tofo Beach. Despite being battered by varying climatic conditions, farmers are out in the fields harvesting or preparing soil for the next season. Even when our states failed, it was always small-scale farming, often led by women, that kept our region's people fed.

Hunger in a region with the resources to feed itself is hard to accept, but is real, with estimates by several agencies that 14 million people were facing hunger at the beginning of this year.

From Cabinda, Lilongwe, Lusaka, Harare and Johannesburg, decades of broken politics have run our economies down. Our political elites squandered two decades of the minerals boom, failing to distribute the economic benefits from minerals equitably, and presided...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.