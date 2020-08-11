South Africa: The Lowdown On the Best Wood for Fireplaces and Braais

analysis

South Africa is not short of options when it comes to firewood, but not all options will give you the same fire longevity and intensity. Maverick Life catches up with wood experts for a lowdown on some of the most popular wood to use for the toastiest fires and best braais.

"There is definitely a difference in what type of wood somebody would buy for their fireplace versus what they would buy for a braai. And it also differs from fireplace to fireplace. Take, for example, someone with a more traditional open fireplace; that's going to be different from someone who's got a closed combustion fireplace," says Jacques Botha, owner of Cape Town-based wood wholesalers The Firewood Company.

For many shoppers who buy wood by the bag at retailers like Woolworths, Spar, Pick n Pay or the nearest petrol station, as and when they need, the decision as to what wood to buy is likely to be informed by what is available at the store.

However, different retailers will often have different types of wood, and it is worth knowing how to shop for the best option. For those who stock up on large amounts and buy from a wide...