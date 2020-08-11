South Africa: Migrant Children's Battle for a Decent Basic Education in South Africa

analysis

Access to quality education for many children in South Africa is filled with roadblocks -- and it's especially so for migrant children. More damning perhaps is that the plight of these children is regarded as a side issue. It is a blind spot, blurring the reality that the failure to give more children access to quality schooling impacts negatively on everyone in the country.

Jemi Luzinga is a 15-year old Joburg schoolboy raised by a migrant single mother. He remembers the start of his primary school days as "suffering -- walking, because there wasn't money for transport, going from place to place to get documents so that I could be accepted for primary school".

Jemi was one of the speakers at the fourth webinar in the "Building Solidarity in Time of Covid-19" series, focused on access to basic education.

"My mom went through it all; she is my hero. She knew that I had to get an education because it is the key to success. We were lucky because we eventually found the Three2six project," he said. Three2Six is an education project hosted by partner schools between 3pm and 6pm (hence the project's name). The focus is on helping...