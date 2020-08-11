South Africa: Cosatu Mourns the Passing Away of Veteran Broadcaster Bob Mabena

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions joins millions of people in South Africa to mourn the death of veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and his friends.

Bob Mabena was a formidable broadcaster who contributed immensely not only to entertain South Africans but also in facilitating and shaping the nation's public discourse.

For decades he became a familiar face and voice that helped to grow and shape the broadcast industry and he influenced many South Africans to pursue radio. His untimely death has created a vacuum not just in the media industry but also in the country that he served with such excellence.

He will always be remembered as a modest and enthusiastic broadcaster, who commanded respect and possessed immense talent and sincerity. He used his considerable experience in the broadcast field to serve this country with composure and fair-mindedness.

He represented the best about this country, and he was an exemplary personality, always anchored and guided by the spirit of Ubuntu. May his soul rest in Peace!