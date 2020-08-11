Ethiopia: Nation's Efforts to Join WTO in Progress

Ethiopia has resumed efforts to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) since the nation is ambitious on the economic reforms that the incumbent has been undertaking over the past two years.

The Ethiopian government has adopted a radical reform to move to a market economy. Included in the new policy is the privatization of key sectors such as telecoms with Ethio Telecom, air transport with Ethiopian Airlines, banking and logistics. These reforms have enabled it to resume negotiations with the WTO.

"We want to be decision-makers, not rule-makers," said Geremew Ayalew, minister counselor at Ethiopia's permanent mission in Geneva recently. "Ninety-eight percent of world trade is between WTO members. If we claim that our economy is compatible with the current rules of the game, we have to prove it."

"Accession to the WTO alone will not improve market access," warns Henock Asmelash, a research associate at Birmingham Law School. "The problem preventing full exploitation of the market is supply. In other words, if production and exports do not go hand in hand, preferential market access would be a worthless asset."

According to the academic, the "collaboration between technocrats and the power centre" plays an important role in pushing the country towards WTO membership. "The new administration is made up of people who were previously involved in the process but not in decision-making," he explains.

This is the case of Mamo Mihretu, the prime minister's political adviser and chief trade negotiator, who before that was the government's technical assistant to the World Bank. The same goes for Eyob Tekalign with his long career in private equity, as well as for Geremew Ayalew, who worked for 25 years in the ministry of trade.

"The beneficiaries of the previous command economy system have shown resistance," Alexander Demissie, executive director of Africa Rising, a policy research and market analysis institute, said.

"Opening the market now could lead to a loss of power, because we are not yet competitive," said the researcher, who suggests that Ethiopia should first strengthen its market by using its current preferential agreements like the African Growth and Opportunities Act and the Common Market of Eastern and South Africa before becoming a full member of the WTO.

Ethiopia is in the third phase of the WTO accession process, where the terms of access will be drafted. "A fifth meeting of the working group will be scheduled for the last quarter of this year," Geremew Ayalewtold said.

By "unilaterally accelerating the pace of liberalization, Ethiopia hopes to show its good will at the WTO," Henock Asmelash said. Led by Mamo Mihretu, "the negotiating team is not fixed. Depending on the topic, members from the ministry of finance, the central bank, customs and revenue authorities participated. Ethiopia will not accept higher commitments than those made by previous LDCs to accede to the WTO," Geremew Ayalew said.

However, after the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasingly hostile attitude of the United States, the WTO is in need of reform. That is a recommendation that had also been made by the WTO's outgoing director-general, Roberto Azevêdo.

According to Henock Asmelash, "the accession of LDCs is no longer at the centre of the WTO's discourse". Given these developments, better regional market integration could be an asset for Ethiopia through the African Continental Free Trade Area, which was ratified in 2019.

After eight years of stalemate, Ethiopia resumed its World Trade Organisation (WTO) accession process in January. Ethiopia's transition to liberalism is fairly recent, having started in the 1990s, and the country's launch of this process in 2003 is fully in line with this trend.