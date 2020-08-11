Namibia: Health Ministry to Strengthen Covid-19 Controls

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, announced the government will strengthen control measures in Windhoek and all regions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said this while giving an update on Covid-19 yesterday.

Shangula said some of the strengthened measures would include increasing testing for the virus, increasing isolation and quarantine facilities, among other measures. He revealed 1 190 results have been received from NIP and PathCare laboratories, of which 152 samples tested positive for Covid-19. About 96 are male and 56 are female, the youngest being six months old, while the oldest is 77. The cases reported in Windhoek were 73, Walvis Bay had 64 cases, Swakopmund had nine cases, Okahandja had two cases while Otjiwarongo, Nankudu, Mariental and Outapi reported one case apiece.

"We are not going into details of the Windhoek cases as we now understand that most of these cases are linked to one another and they are increasing daily.

However, of note, 28 cases are from one locality. We have 10 cases reported from the same household and four cases are healthcare workers," stated the health minister.

He explained two of the cases reported from Okahandja are those of a 37 years old male and a 44 years old female. Both contacts are confirmed cases.

They were tested on 2 August, one of them displayed Covid-19 related symptoms.

"The case reported from Otjiwarongo is that of a 16-years-old female, a contact to a confirmed case. She was tested on 6 August 2020 as she presented Covid-19 related symptoms," said Shangula.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At Nankudu, a case registered is that of a 40 years old male, a cross border truck driver, who arrived from South Africa on 28 July 2020. He was tested on 3 August 2020. He did not show any Covid-19 related symptoms at the time that he was tested.

While in Mariental, a 43 years old female, a healthcare worker was tested on 5 August 2020 as part of an active case search. She did not have symptoms consistent with Covid-19 by then, however, she later developed symptoms.

She had been in contact with confirmed cases.

The case reported from Outapi is that of a 26 years old female, who travelled from Windhoek on 22 July 2020. She had no contact with a confirmed case.

She was tested on the 31st July 2020 as she presented Covid-19 related symptoms.

The minister reported 11 recoveries, which were discharged home yesterday, all from Windhoek in the Khomas region.

However, he explained the country has five people who are positive with Covid-19 and are severely sick, one is from Khomas and four are from Erongo. Six of the patients are critical. Four of these are from Khomas while two are from the Erongo region.

-ljason@nepc.com.na