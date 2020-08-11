South Africa: Something Better Change - Gauteng ANC's Tentative Steps Towards Accountability

analysis

After two weeks of multiple ANC PPE procurement scandals, the Gauteng ANC has taken decisions that will both infuriate and delight many.

Gauteng has accepted a decision from its Integrity Committee to instruct two mayors in the province implicated in the VBS scandal to step down. This is an apparent contradiction of what the ANC's National Executive Committee has said about two Limpopo officials implicated in the same way, in the same scandal. But, as part of the same body of decisions, the Provincial Executive Committee has also cleared Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo of any conflict of interest. These claims are related to R30-million a company he formed received from the City before he was a member of the Mayoral Committee, but while he was treasurer of the Joburg ANC.

People involved in the decision-making process in Gauteng over the long weekend will have been very aware of the context of these decisions, of the deep-seated public anger at the serious allegations of PPE procurement corruption. They would have known that these decisions will set the stage for their hearings into whether presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko (being investigated as a member of the Gauteng PEC), Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile...