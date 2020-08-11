Ethiopia: OPP Renews Commitment to Reform's Goals

Oromia Prosperity Party (OPP) expressed commitment to discharge responsibility to fulfil the reform goals in ensuring peace and stability in the state and the country, materializing development and fighting rent-seeking tendencies.

In a press briefing he gave following the conclusion of the two-day evaluation session on Sunday, OPP Office Head Fekadu Tessema stated that after conducting extensive deliberations, the party put directions on the current national and state-level concerns.

The office head noted that the party understands local mercenaries namely Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the military wing of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) collaborate with foreign enemies to destruct the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and it will fight their destructive activities.

According to Fekadu, the party identified some senior members have shown limitations to fight determinedly the destructive activities of anti-reform elements and failed to discharge responsibilities. Accordingly, OPP Executive Committee members Lemma Megersa and Teyba Hassen as well as a central committee member Dr. Milkessa Midega temporarily suspended from party responsibilities.

The party also figured out corruption and rent seeking as major challenges and put direction to mobilize the active participation of members of the party as well as the leadership to address the problem, he added.

The office head pointed out that the suspension of the aforementioned senior members of the party is expected to be endorsed by OPP Executive Committee. It is to be recalled that during his recent discussion with leaders of contesting political parties, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed said that some senior members of the ruling Prosperity Party is failed to discharge their responsibilities and vowed to take corrective measures.