Ethiopia: Project Commences Wheat Cultivation

ADISS ABABA - A total of 1,951 hectares of land has been cultivated wheat for the first time through the Shebele River Irrigation Development Project , Ministry of Agriculture(MoA) disclosed.

State Minister for Agriculture Sani Redi said at the federal and state levels, the ministry is planning to rehabilitate 27,000 hectares of land in the coming years and the project will ensure food security when it goes fully operational.

According to Ministry's data, the government is focusing on irrigating wheat in the lowlands to substitute/prevent the importation of large amounts of wheat and to save foreign exchange as well. Three areas have been selected for Kola/desert wheat development: the Awash Basin in the Afar State, the South Omo Basin in the Southern State and the Shebele Basin in the Somali State.

The Shebele River Irrigation Development Project, located in the western part of the Somali State, has 27,000 hectares of irrigated land