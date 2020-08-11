Ethiopia: Project Commences Wheat Cultivation

11 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Esseye Mengiste

ADISS ABABA - A total of 1,951 hectares of land has been cultivated wheat for the first time through the Shebele River Irrigation Development Project , Ministry of Agriculture(MoA) disclosed.

State Minister for Agriculture Sani Redi said at the federal and state levels, the ministry is planning to rehabilitate 27,000 hectares of land in the coming years and the project will ensure food security when it goes fully operational.

According to Ministry's data, the government is focusing on irrigating wheat in the lowlands to substitute/prevent the importation of large amounts of wheat and to save foreign exchange as well. Three areas have been selected for Kola/desert wheat development: the Awash Basin in the Afar State, the South Omo Basin in the Southern State and the Shebele Basin in the Somali State.

The Shebele River Irrigation Development Project, located in the western part of the Somali State, has 27,000 hectares of irrigated land

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.