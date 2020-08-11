Ethiopia: Over 32,000 People Yet Vulnerable to Flood in Afar State

ADDIS ABABA - Afar State Disaster Prevention and Food Security Program Coordination Office announced that additional 32,839 people are still vulnerable to flood accident that has been affecting many occurred this month caused by overflow of the Awash River.

Office Head Muhamed Hussein noted that the number of people affected by the flash flooding reached 67,885 of which 27,154 are newly displaced ones.

Currently, the flood is affecting many people in six woredas including Assaita and Afambo areas, he said. Displaced people in Afambo and Assaita are still looking for the support as they have left their residences empty-handed, it was learnt.

Victims also expressed to local media that pregnant women, mothers with newborn babies and elders need emergency food, non food assistance.

State President Awol Arba for his part noted that the state is working with the federal government to provide additional assistance to enable the people to resist the problem which caused by flash flooding happened in Afar than any other times.

He said that the state government also assigned officials at woreda level to monitor and address the problem.

"The primary measure is to save people's lives by providing food assistance and we are doing that," Awol said.

In Afar State, the overflow of Awash River and flash floods in the first week of August already displaced many people in Asayta, Dubti, Garani, Teru, Dallol, Dulea, Awash Fentale, Afambo and Mille woredas. Crops and animals have been also damaged in the areas.

Muhamed called on donors to give assistance only through his office in a bid to keep away manipulators who fraud charity at the expense of victims of natural disaster.

Though Awash Basin Authority has been undertaking flood prevention activities in collaboration with the regional and federal governments, the devastation happened due to the unusual rainfall, it was learned.

The state has been also working with the federal government in expanding drainage system development works to ensure flood prevention in the long run, according to Awol.