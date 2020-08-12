Nigeria: Govt Approves Final Evacuation Flight From U.S.

The federal government has approved the ninth and last evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in the United States due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

This was announced by the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Mr. Benaoyagha Okoyen, in a statement dated August 10, 2020, issued on behalf of the country's missions in the US

According to the statement, the flight is scheduled to convey the evacuees from New Jersey on August 20 to both Abuja and Lagos.

This would come after the seventh and eight evacuation flights scheduled for August 15 and August 19 respectively from Houston, Texas, to Lagos.

The government had so far evacuated 1,739 stranded Nigerian citizens in six special flights from the US which is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus infections.

