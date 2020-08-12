Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 423 to 47,290

Nigeria had recorded 423 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 47,290 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded six COVID-19 related deaths within the last 24 hours, raising the tally from 950 to 956 deaths.

Announcing this Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 117 new cases; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 40; Ondo, 35; Rivers, 28; Osun, 24; Benue, 21; Abia and Ogun, 19 each; Ebonyi, 18; Delta and Kwara, 17 each; Kaduna, 15; Anambra, 14; Ekiti, 11; Kano, nine; Imo, six; Gombe, four; Oyo and Taraba, three each; while Bauchi, Edo and Nasarawa recorded one each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 47,290 cases of COVID-19. 33,609 patients have been discharged, while 956 persons have died."