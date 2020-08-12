Somalia: Comment By UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet On Draft Sexual Intercourse Related Crimes Law in Somalia

10 August 2020
United Nations Human Rights (Geneva)
press release

Geneva — This new draft legislation would represent a serious step backwards for the rights of victims of sexual violence in Somalia, in particular women and girls. It would also send a worrying signal to other States in the region.

I strongly urge the Somali authorities to swiftly adopt the 2018 Sexual Offenses Bill, unanimously endorsed by the Council of Ministers, and put in place a comprehensive strategy and effective legislation to eliminate practices and harmful gender stereotypes that have a disproportionate negative impact on women and girls."

Read the original article on OHCHR.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United Nations Human Rights. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: OHCHR

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.