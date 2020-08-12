Somalia: Comment By UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet On Draft Sexual Intercourse Related Crimes Law in Somalia

press release

Geneva — This new draft legislation would represent a serious step backwards for the rights of victims of sexual violence in Somalia, in particular women and girls. It would also send a worrying signal to other States in the region.

I strongly urge the Somali authorities to swiftly adopt the 2018 Sexual Offenses Bill, unanimously endorsed by the Council of Ministers, and put in place a comprehensive strategy and effective legislation to eliminate practices and harmful gender stereotypes that have a disproportionate negative impact on women and girls."