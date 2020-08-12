Kenya Inaugurates Its First Wildlife Research Institution

Nairobi — The Ministry of Tourism has officially inaugurated the Wildlife Research and Training Institute and appointed a board of directors.

Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala says the institute's core mandate is to undertake research, to generates practical scientific information to guide on conservation and management of wildlife in the country.

Balala said the Naivasha-based Institute will house a pool of scientists specializing in wildlife research and collaborate with their counterparts across the world in order to mitigate the current threats facing wildlife.

"The institute will also produce a pool of graduates from its training wing with appropriate competency in wildlife conservation and management," the CS said.

The operationalization of the institute follows the enactment of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act 2013, which guides on the legal framework of its formation.

At the same time, Balala urged the Institute to be keen on matters data collection, to avoid costly incidences that may cause reputational harm.

"The board must also continually assess a variety of risks in the following categories; reputation, litigation, ethics, technology, health safety and the work environment for staff". Balala said.

He called on the institution to establish an efficient system of monitoring all wildlife related research activities undertaken in the country, especially by foreigners and ensure transparency and accountability in the sector.