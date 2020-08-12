Tanzania: Dit Review Courses to Meet Industrial Economy

THE Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT) is reviewing its curricular for two Masters of Science degree, an initiative set to support efforts to produce more skilled manpower needed in building an industrial economy.

While opening a consultative stakeholders' workshop, DIT acting Principal, Dr Najat Mohamed said that review of the curricular was inevitable for the institute, reflecting changes in science and technology.

"The requirement demands that the curriculum of the programme be reviewed in not more than five years. This is why we are today reviewing the curriculum for Master of Engineering in Maintenance Management which was developed in 2015, and Master of Engineering in computational science, " she said.

On the other hand, the Institute's Registrar, Mr Roy Elineema said that among anticipated reviews in the programme were incorporating new technological changes to meet industrial economy manpower standards.

"After the consultative stakeholders' workshop, we expect to incorporate a lot of new changes in technology to include discoveries for the programmes to produce the most updated local professionals," Elineema said.

He went on to detail that the courses which take a maximum of two years to complete for full time and evening classes, will see the review suggesting expanding admission capacity to 60 and 90 students respectively for the two courses, where he added that a number of students come from foreign countries.

"The stakeholders' workshop will also review changes in teaching tools and digital transformation in relation to market requirements for the new intake which will start in the new academic year," said Prof Leonia Henry, DIT Head of the Department of Research Publications and Postgraduate Studies.

Apart from a number of Diploma and Degree programmes, DIT also offers Master of Renewable energy.