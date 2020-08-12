Tanzania: Yanga Reportedly Snatch Burkinabe Striker

GIANTS Young Africans are reportedly to have completed a two-year deal with Burkina Faso international play maker Sogne Yacouba.

According to reports, Yacouba has been brought in to fill the gap left by Democratic Republic of Congo striker David Molinga, who was let go by the team despite scoring 11 goals in the concluded season.

The 28-year-old Songne has also played for Etoile Filante de Ouagadougou before his exploits took him to the Ghanaian side in 2018.

He was also a target for South African topflight league side, Orlando Pirates after leaving Ghanaian Premier League outfit Asante Kotoko, where his displays over the past two seasons attracted the attention of widespread interest in Africa.

Yanga will be aiming to further strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the CAF Champions League next season, if they get clearance from CAF, with new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Senzo Mazingisa, who had crossed from the rivals Simba ushering the side into a new era.

Meanwhile, Azam midfielder Salum Abubakar 'Sure Boy' is reportedly to have tendered a letter to the club, pushing his move away as he seeks to join Yanga.

Earlier yesterday, Azam announced that they are no longer interested to let go of the midfielder.

Discussions between the two parties have been going on for a while until recently when the team's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdulkarim Amin 'Popat' indicated the player is no longer for sale.

"It is true that we have been discussing with our colleagues about the possible transfer of 'Sure Boy', who showed interest to leave the club. "Our discussions with Yanga were unfolding well but what we wanted is a win-win situation such that both sides should benefit but it seems they have failed to reach what we demanded from them. "Even the player himself is now willing to stay and I can say that to our side, we have closed the doors," he narrated.

However, in his immediate reaction, Yanga Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli said they have not given up the chase for the talented midfielder.

"We submitted the first offer which they rejected so as the second offer and now, we are planning to go there again with the third offer. "What we know is that the player has already shown readiness to leave the club but if it fails, we will have to wait until his one year contract expires, even though we do not want to get him freely so as to show his worthiness," he said.

He then encouraged Yanga fans to remain calm, saying after signing one more domestic player, they will start to cross the boarders.

According to him, the present Yanga players have already started training sessions ahead of the upcoming season while others will be joining the camp as they arrive.

However, only few players are said to have managed to report for training at the Law School of Tanzania ground in Dar es Salaam.

According to the team manager, who has been retained to the post recently, Hafidhi Saleh only two newly signed players -- Wazir Junior and Abdallah Shaibu Junior have joined the club from Mbao FC while Shaibu rejoins Yanga from MFK Vyskov, where he was on loan from the US LA Galaxy.

Old faces which have reported for the training are Metacha Mnata, Yassin Mustapha, Paul Godfrey, Deus Kaseke, Juma Makapu, Abbdulaziz Makame, Ditram Nchimbi and Juma Mahadhi.

Yanga, who are currently without a coach after the exit of Luc Eymael, have reportedly listed former Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems among those who can replace the Belgian.