Tanzanian to Join Harvard On Full Scholarship

TANZANIAN student, Yousuf Moustapha has won a 100 per cent Harvard University Scholarship to study in the USA in the academic year 2020/21.

Moustapha was a student at Feza International School (FIS) and completed his Advanced Level secondary education this year.

The Schools Director, Ibrahim Yunus said the student's success has brought respect not only to the schools, but to Tanzania at large.

"The management of FIS and Tanzania Feza Schools in general congratulate Moustapha for his achievement" said Mr Yunus, and revealed that applying for American universities scholarships was not an easy task, especially to the top Ivy League universities, and acquiring 100 per cent scholarship.

"He never thought his dreams of joining such an outstanding university would come true, which he attributed to support he received from his supportive family, friends and the entire teaching staff," he said.

According to him, his achievement was also a result of his school, which is well equipped with professional and hardworking teachers and a good learning environment which promotes hardworking spirit.

"Teachers normally demonstrate the highest interest in training pupils. Students at the school actually have different skills and interests in educational issues, clubs, sport activities and trips," he elaborated.

When at school, Yousuf elaborated more that students not only need to have an excellent academic record but also demonstrate extra-curricular skills like sports, leadership, unique talents etc.