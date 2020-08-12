Tanzanian to Join Harvard On Full Scholarship

11 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIAN student, Yousuf Moustapha has won a 100 per cent Harvard University Scholarship to study in the USA in the academic year 2020/21.

Moustapha was a student at Feza International School (FIS) and completed his Advanced Level secondary education this year.

The Schools Director, Ibrahim Yunus said the student's success has brought respect not only to the schools, but to Tanzania at large.

"The management of FIS and Tanzania Feza Schools in general congratulate Moustapha for his achievement" said Mr Yunus, and revealed that applying for American universities scholarships was not an easy task, especially to the top Ivy League universities, and acquiring 100 per cent scholarship.

"He never thought his dreams of joining such an outstanding university would come true, which he attributed to support he received from his supportive family, friends and the entire teaching staff," he said.

According to him, his achievement was also a result of his school, which is well equipped with professional and hardworking teachers and a good learning environment which promotes hardworking spirit.

"Teachers normally demonstrate the highest interest in training pupils. Students at the school actually have different skills and interests in educational issues, clubs, sport activities and trips," he elaborated.

When at school, Yousuf elaborated more that students not only need to have an excellent academic record but also demonstrate extra-curricular skills like sports, leadership, unique talents etc.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.