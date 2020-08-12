Tanzania: Three More Parties Field Presidential Candidates

THREE more presidential candidates in different party tickets on Tuesday took forms at the National Electoral Commission (NEC) in Dodoma as political wave in the country picks up.

One of them a renowned Economist and Politician, Professor Ibrahim Lipumba joined the race displaying his enormous and diverse political biography in the contenders' list.

Already, candidates from 16 registered political parties including the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Chairman President John Magufuli have taken the forms as a prerequisite for one seeking presidency in 2020.

Prof Lipumba came into the political realm in 1995 when he ran for Union presidency, during the first multi-party general elections on Civic United Front (CUF) ticket.

Although he lost to the late President Benjamin Mkapa, he went ahead and contested in 2000, 2005, and 2010 general elections unsuccessful.

This time he will be running with Ms Hamida Abduallah Huweishi, a first woman to be nominated by the opposition party to run as a running mate in a general election.

Prof Lipumba told reporters immediately after taking the documents at the National Electoral Commission (NEC), that if elected in the forthcoming general election, he would form a broad coalition government consisting of all parties.

"Our focus will be getting a new constitution but also writing a precise national vision," he said, amid cheers from his supporters who gathered outside the NEC headquarters building at Njedengwa in Dodoma.

Prof Lipumba noted that the country, as well as the international community, seeks to end poverty by 2030 and hence, his policy will focus on enhancing the economy, promoting equality and increasing circulation of money.

Earlier, David Mwaijojele of the Chama cha Kijamii (CCK) also picked the presidential nomination forms and speaking shortly, he said he plans to run a clean campaign and sell his party that targets transforming the lives of farmers across the country.

While another ADA TADEA, a political party fielded its flag bearer, NCCR-Mageuzi's Yeremia Kulwa Maganja appeared with his running mate Haji Ambar Khamis to take the key documents.

In his address, Mr Maganja explained that his party was well set to win the October general election and wanted the electoral body to ensure the real winner was recognized and declared with dignity.

According to him, NCCR-Mageuzi wants to transform the country into an economic powerhouse.

He placed his cards on reviewing legislation, improving the rule of law and supporting farmers.

Mr Maganja who is a Dar es Salaam-based businessman said that he understands challenges faced by the business community and that is why his government would be a production-based rather than a tax-oriented.

"I understand even civil servants have not obtained their statutory rights... salaries and promotion, my government plans to work on these cases immediately and effectively," he added