Nigeria: Former Super Eagles Goalkeeper Joins Kwara United

The Nigerian Professional Football League side, Kwara United, have announced the signing of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Kwara United were struggling in the relegation zone before the 2019/20 season was abruptly ended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the quest for a better outing in the upcoming season, the Afonja Warriors are keen to add more quality players to their rank and Aiyenugba with his wealth of experience fits the bill.

Interestingly, Aiyenugba started out at Kwara United in 1998 before his brilliant performances then made ways for him to join Enyimba in 2001.

Aiyenugba won four NPFL titles at Enyimba in 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2007.

He also lifted the CAF Champions League twice in 2003 and 2004, and also two African Super Cup in 2004 and 2005 and left the People's Elephant in 2007 for a big move to Israeli side Bnei Yehuda.

With the Super Eagles, the 36-year-old made 17 appearances and last played for the three-time African Champions in the agonizing 2-2 draw against Guinea in Abuja in November 2011..

That disappointing result denied Nigeria the chance of qualifying for the 2012 AFCON in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

"Kwara is my home and I am here to give my best to Kwara United and also sports loving people who are in this state," Aiyenugba said as he completed his move Tuesday.

Meanwhile, free-kick specialist Afeez Nosri has agreed to rejoin Kwara United from Niger Tornadoes after having an unfruitful season with the Mina based side in the National League same as Sunshine Stars midfielder Jide Fatokun.

Kwara United gaffer Abdullahi Biffo is reported to be monitoring a handful of other players with the view of signing them ahead of the new season.