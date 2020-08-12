Malawi: Thats Not My Nudes, DPP's Kingston Says People Should Stop 'Shaming Women'

11 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Member of Parliament for Mangochi Central, Victoria Kingston, has contacted police after naked pictures allegedly of hers has been circulating in the Internet, saying people should stop 'shaming women'.

Kingston has vehemently denied that she is the woman in the picture and that is now how her privates look like as it is work of photoshop.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker described the photos as Photoshop aimed at soiling her good reputation.

"Mukamaliza ma photo-shop anuwo munena (When you are done with your photo-shop you will tell me)... I will remain Hon Victoria Kingston, not even an inch will move out of me," said Kingston.

She said people should stop shaming women by circulating nudes.

The law makes it illegal for someone to disclose a 'private sexual photograph or film' without consent from the person featured in the content, and whether there was intent to cause them distress.

Kingston has reported to Malawi Police Services to investigate purported pictures of her in compromising positions.

In 2019, Kingston became the first woman to win the Mangochi Central seat. She is also a businessperson who runs 'Zitherepano' a popular joint in the lakeshore town.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

