Malawi: Police Arrest DPP's 'Ntopwa 1' Over Mayaya Assault

Malawi Police Service in Blantyre have arrested one of the influential opposition Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) cadets Jomo Osman.

Southern region police spokesperson Ramsy Mushani said the arrest of Osman popularly known as Ntopwa 1 is in connection with the assault of rights activist Billy Mayaya in the run up to the court sanctioned presidential election early this year.

"He is currently being questioned," said Mushani.

Sources say Osman is to be charged with attempted murder as he allegedly participated in the assault of Mayaya which left him nearly dead with an open wound on his head.

This is the third arrest within a month.

Osman is also accused of assaulting a Malawi Congress Party member in the run up to the May 21 tripartite election whose crime was simply to put on MCP regalia in Limbe.

He is also named in the presidential commission of inquiry as having a hand in the killing of polytechnic student Robert Chasowa.