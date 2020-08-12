Kenya: Schools Turn Classes Into Rental Houses

Some schools in the city's informal settlements have turned their classes into rental houses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the The Rock Academy in Mukuru-Hazina slum in Starehe, tenants have already occupied the classes.

"I decided to rent out the rooms to sustain us," said Mrs Christine Kathukya, the director.

The government announced closure of all schools in March after the Covid-19 outbreak hit the country. Since then, many teachers have lost their sources of income.

Some owners of private schools are struggling to pay rent arrears.

The government announced in-person class sessions will likely resume next year.