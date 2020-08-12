Kenya: Exodus of Crucial Players Rocks the Boat at 'K'ogalo'

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia are losing some of their star players barely a day after the transfer window was officially declared open.

Goalkeepers David Mapigano and Peter Fredrick Odhiambo have left the club for Azam FC and Wazito, respectively, while Dickson Ambudo is back in Tanzania reportedly to join Yanga.

Speedy forward Boniface Omondi also recently left K'Ogalo for Wazito, while defender Joash Onyango has agreed terms with Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

Captain Kenneth Muguna, who recently terminated his contract with Gor, has attracted solid interest from several Tanzanian clubs as well as Angolan moneybags Petro Atletico de Luanda.

Despite the mass exodus, Gor Chairman Ambrose Rachier remains unfazed and has urged the club's fans to remain calm.

"A number of players have written to the club requesting to be released and we have granted them their wish. Those with less than six months remaining in their contract can, lawfully, speak to other teams and that is what has been happening," Rachier told Nation Sport.

"We are still very broke and that is the main reason why players are leaving the club for greener pastures. The transfer window is now open and more players could leave since we owe them a lot and the situation is not getting any better," he added.

Rachier also revealed the club is eager to reduce its wage bill to survive the financial crunch.

"We are looking to reduce our wage bill from about Sh5.5 million to Sh3 million monthly. We still have good players and we want them to stay at the club. We will also sign players we can comfortably pay and maintain a lean squad going forward," he said.

"We might have lost several key players, but we are also bringing in quality footballers and I want to assure Gor Mahia fans that our performance will not dim. I have faith in the squad we are building for next season," he added.

K'Ogalo has signed Levis Opiyo from Nairobi City Stars, teen sensation Benson Omala and goalkeeper Samuel Njau from Western Stima.

Hard tackling Western Stima midfielder Sydney Ochieng' is also on the club's radar.

Gor Mahia inked a Sh55 million a year sponsorship deal with BetSafe in June, but are yet to get a single cent from the betting company.

Reliable sources indicate that the deal will only take effect once the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League season kicks off.