Kenya: Nyamweya Rubbishes New FKF Electoral Road Map

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Sam Nyamweya has again rubbished an attempt by the Electoral Board to conduct fresh county and national elections.

Instead, Nyamweya, who served as FKF president between 2011 and 2015, has shared a list of demands he argues will help transform the polls into a free and fair exercise.

"We declare that no reforms no elections," explained Nyamweya in a statement on Tuesday.

He added: "For fresh FKF electoral process to commence on the right footing, such a process should include a comprehensive review of Section Four of the Electoral Code 2020 by the stakeholders."

"That such a (review) process shall generate a new all-inclusive voter register and it must include all the FKF Sub-branch clubs which have been transformed to counties."

"It is clear that the ruling by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) is emphatic on the nullification of the FKF electoral process and therefore the call for fresh electoral processes is not anything new," said Nyamweya.

He spoke on the day the Board's chairperson Kentice Tikolo unveiled the election rules and dates.