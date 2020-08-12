Liberia: President Weah Accepts CARI's Boss Resignation

11 August 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr George Manneh Weah has accepted the resignation of the Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI), Paulette E. Findley.

Madam Findley, who has been in the position since June 29, 2019, tendered her resignation August 10, 2020.

"Kindly permit me to renew the assurances of my highest esteem and most sincere gratitude for the rare opportunity to serve you and my beloved country in the capacity as Officer-In-Charge since June 29, 2019," she stated.

Madam Findley said she felt very strongly the time had come for her to move on having completed the task assigned her to set up a framework for a more sustainable development at the Institute.

The Ex-CARI OIC reaffirmed her confidence in the President and the Government to steer the country to higher heights.

Meanwhile, President Weah has named Dr. Victor Harry Sumo as Officer-in-Charge pending the appointment of a new head.

CARI is an autonomous agency of Government established to conduct Research for the development, promotion and dessimination of improved agricultural technologies for enhanced and increased food production in Liberia.

