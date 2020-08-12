Rwanda: Government Waives Over Rwf5 Billion in Penalties and Fines for Tax Defaulters

11 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Ange Iliza

Waived penalties and fines were accrued from PAYE (Pay As You Earn), VAT, and WHT (withholding tax) and corporate income tax of 2019.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana has announced that penalties, fines and interest accrued from late payment of some taxes for the period of March, April and May have been waived.

The waived penalties and fines for the three months equal to a total of Rwf5, 051, 140, 040. The waiver concerns taxpayers who did not manage to pay on time due to hardships posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

Waived penalties and fines were accrued from PAYE (Pay As You Earn), VAT (Value Added Taxes), and WHT (Withholding Tax) and Corporate Income Tax of 2019.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has delegated the power to waive penalties and late payment interests for taxpayers by the Cabinet and was emphasized by recommendations of the Tax Policy Committee meeting that was held on July 3, 2020.

The statement signed by Minister Ndagijimana states that the list of such taxpayers who could not pay taxes on time in March, April and May and were requesting the waiver, was submitted to the ministry in July.

The taxpayers were affected by the Covid-19 lockdown that was posted in March and led to the shutting down of businesses and left only essential services in operation.

However, the statement notes that after September 30, 2020, taxpayers who will not have paid the principal tax in full will be liable to interests applied to unpaid principal amount, effective October 1, 2020.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.