Nigeria: House Committee Tasks Tank Farm Owners On Safety of Lagos Residents

12 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Rebecca Ejifoma and Ugo Aliogo

Members of the House of Representatives' Ad hoc Committee on the Removal of Tank Farms from residential areas, yesterday inspected tank farms in Kirikiri, Satellite Town and Ijegun areas of Lagos State following complaints from residents on their safety.

The inspection, which was led by Hon. Oghene Egoh representing Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency alongside the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), was a sequel to the motion moved by Egoh to inspect activities of tank farm in Kirikiri, Satellite Town and Ijegun communities.

Egoh expressed worries over the safety of lives of the residents and said: "I represent the people. If there is an explosion, I don't know what will happen."

He noted that he moved the motion that all the tank farms and gas plants be removed following several petitions he received from the residents.

He added: "Life is very important. However, we are not unmindful of the investment you have done. We thank you for what you have done for us because it gives our people employment."

The inspection was aimed at ensuring the safety of lives of the people and to protect the investments of the tank farms.

They inspected Techno Gas, Bovas & Company Ltd, Fatgbems Petroleum Company Ltd, Swift Oil, Techno Oil, Emadeb Energy Services Limited, Wosbab Energy, Index Petroleum Africa, A.A Rano, Rainoil, MenjOil and Chisco Oil among others.

The Chairman of Satellite Town Forum, Mr. Governor Kelly Imitimi, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to come to their rescue by averting possible gas explosion in the community.

The residents protested the activities of the tank farms in Satellite Town and Ijegun and feared that they might suffer the fate of residents in Abule-Ado that experienced gas explosion on March 15.

