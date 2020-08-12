Cameroon: Civil Status Registry - Digitalisation Process in Gestation

The objective is facilitating access to information when need arises.

In a bid to ease up the storage and information reference pertaining to the civil status of citizens, the National Civil Status Registration Office (BUNEC) together with Councils in Cameroon is working to ensure the modernization process. The modernize process is already far advanced in certain Councils in Yaounde with archive documents already classified for digital registration. As Cameroon joined other African countries on August 10, 2020 to celebrate the third African Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Day on the theme, "Civil Registration and Vital Statistics : An Essential Service for Monitoring and Mitigating the Impact of Emergencies," activities centered on valorising civil registration.

A visit at the Yaounde II Council on August 10, 2020 saw workers in the civil status service working towards the digitalisation process. The Secretary General of the Council, Solange Bissono Isidore said the modernization project of the civil status registry has not effectively started but they are working together with BUNEC, which is the supervisory institution on the facilitation of the process.

On his part, the Chief of Service for Civil Status Registration at the Yaounde II Council, Ousmanou Bala, said as demanded by BUNEC, some space (an office) has been secured for the digitalisation process. He said they are only waiting on the machines to be installed by BUNEC. Ousmanou Bala further stated that all archives from 1988 (when the council was created) to present day have been classified according to the different years and they are only waiting for the modernisation process to kick off for them to key the information into the database. The digitalisation process, he noted is to facilitate access to information on civil status and equally meet international norms. The 1981 Ordinance on the civil status registry which did not preview the modernisation of the process now takes that into consideration following the recent Ordinance.

The modernisation process, Ousmanou Bala said, will limit certain setbacks encountered in the registration process. For the birth certificate, for example, he noted that three copies needed to be filled manually (one for the Council, another for BUNEC and a third copy for the Court of First Instance) after having issued a copy to the beneficiary. With the digitalisation of the process, work will be much easier as the information would be filled directly in the machine.