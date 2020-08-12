Sierra Leone: Herbert Williams, Abubakarr Daramy Put On Le500 Million Bail

Justice Cosmotina Jarret on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 granted bail to Abu Bakarr Daramy and former Mayor of the Freetown City Council, Herbert George Williams, in the sum of 500 Million Leones each after spending almost twelve months behind bars.

Making his application, defense counsel, Melron Nicol-Wilson, who was representing the first accused, Abubakarr Daramy, applied that his client should be granted bail and that if granted he will not interfere with the prosecution witnesses.

"My client has a strong community task as he has a family to take care of. He will not in any way jump bail or put his family name in disrepute," he said, adding that the first accused was entitled to the presumption of innocence as he has been incarcerated for almost twelve months at the Male Correctional Centre in Freetown.

Also, defense counsel Alpha Jalloh, representing the second accused, Herbert George Williams, adopted the bail application made by Nicol Wilson, adding that his client is a preacher and a former Mayor of the Freetown City Council and has also been incarcerated for over 12 months.

"When he was first arrested, he was vibrant and strong but now he cannot even walk," he said, noting that even if granted bail he will have to seek proper medical attention for him to be ready to face trial.

Granting them bail, Justice Cosmotina Jarret made a strong statement that if Abubakarr Daramy and Herbert George Williams fail to appear in court on the next adjourned date, their property would be confiscated to the state.

Justice Jarret said she granted the accused persons bail in their own recognisance in the sum of Le500 million, stating that they should provide property worth the Le500 million each.

She ordered that valuation certificates of the said property should be tendered and that they should surrender all their travelling documents to the High Court Master and Registrar.

The Judge noted that should accused persons fail to meet the bail conditions, two sureties each should stand in their recognizance and that the sureties should also have property and machineries worth Le500 million each.

She said the sureties should also submit conveyances to the court.

She further narrated that bail was granted to the accused persons because they were presumed innocent until the matter is proven otherwise, adding that the Bail Regulation of 2018 guaranteed them the right to bail.

She said the state lawyers failed to file and properly submit the affidavit.

The two accused persons are standing trial in the High Court on two counts of murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

It was alleged that the accused persons on March 31, 2018, at Lumley in Freetown, murdered the late Managing Editor of New Age Newspaper, Ibrahim Samura.

The matter was adjourned to Wednesday August 19, 2020.