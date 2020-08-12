Sierra Leone: Kadiaja Saccoh's Alleged Murderers Back to Prisons

On Tuesday 4th August, 2020, Mariama Sarjo Barrie and Ibrahim Bah made their second appearances before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of Pademba Road Court No. 2 in Freetown on two count charges of conspiracy to commit murder contrary to Section 4 of the Offences Against the Person Act of 1861 and murder.

The State alleges that, on Monday 1st April, 2020, and on diverse dates in June, the accused conspired with other persons unknown to commit murder and, on Wednesday 17th June, 2020, at No. 25 Spur Road in Freetown, they did murder Kadijah Madinatu Saccoh.

When the matter was mentioned in court yesterday, Lawyer Y.I Sesay, informed the Magistrate that he would not go on with the matter because he is not substantive prosecutor, thus adding that Joseph A. K Sesay, who has been dealing with the matter was at the High Court.

He pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter to Thursday 6th August.

The lead counsel for the accused persons, Alhaji M. Kamara told the Magistrate that they would not object to the application made by the prosecuting team, but they must make sure that on the next adjourned date they bring along their witness(s).

However, Magistrate Ngegba remanded the accused persons at the Male and Female Correctional Centres in Freetown and adjourned the matter to Thursday 6th August at exactly 1pm for the Country's Pathologist Dr. Simeon Owizz Koroma to be cross examined.