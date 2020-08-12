Sierra Leone: At Appeals Court Defence, Prosecutor Spar Over Palo Conteh's Bail Application

There was a heated debate in the Court of Appeal yesterday between the defence team of Retired Major Alfred Palo Conteh and the State Prosecutor, after the former had applied for his client to be put on bail pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

In July this year, Conteh was convicted for unlawful possession of small arms and carrying weapons in a prohibited place by the High Court and was given a compulsory jail term, but his lawyers appealed the decision of the court.

Conteh's lawyer, Dr. Abdulai Osman Conteh had moved a motion for his client to be put on bail pending the hearing and determination of the matter, but his application was objected to by State Prosecutor, Joseph A.K Sesay

Dr. Conteh said the applicant is like any other Sierra Leonean and that security reasons should not be used as a yardstick to refuse him bail.

He told the court that his client had faced 13 counts of treason, perjury, and unlawful possession of small arms but was only convicted on two counts of unlawful possession of small arms and sentenced to 24 months compulsory imprisonment to be served concurrently with no reason proffered by the presiding judge, thus noting that his client was a first time offender.

He submitted to the three judges that his client was convicted on summary offences and that the judge handed down a maximum custodian sentence on his client, which to him, was not correct.

"I submit that this court grants bail to Major Retired Alfred Palo Conteh the applicant therein pending the hearing and determination of his appeal, pursuant to Section 67 (2) of the Court's Act No.31 of 1964," he submitted.

He reiterated that his client is a first time offender and had never been convicted in any court of law in the country, adding that it was unfair for the trial judge to have given him a custodian sentence to be run concurrently.

He argued that they have a good grounds and good prospect of wining the appeal.

He added that if the applicant is granted bail the respondent would have nothing to lose; adding that if at the end of the day the applicant loses the appeal, he would go back to prison to complete his sentence.

On the contrary, the lawyer said if the applicant win the appeal he was not going to be compensated as there is no law in the country to that effect.

He said his client is a family man with three girls and an 8-year-old son, whom he has to provide for their needs.

He said his client is not a flight risk and that he has sureties that are willing and able to stand in for him.

He said despite his client had served the country as a Minister of Defence, and Minister of Internal Affairs, he had also served as a military man from 1978 to 1992 when he retired as a Major.

He said the decision of the High Court judge was 'too excessive by any definition' and that his client did not deserve a custodian sentence, noting that his client had served substantial part of his sentence whilst he was on trial in the High Court.

Meanwhile, his colleague on the other side, lawyer Joseph A.K Sesay, canvassed the judges for the accused to be in detention until the end of the appeal.

He reminded the judges that the applicant had been convicted and sentenced, thus debunking his opponent's claim that the applicant being a first time offender shouldn't be a bedrock for him to be put on bail.

However, the matter was adjourned sine din with the judges promising to serve letters on the lawyers.