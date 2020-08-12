Sierra Leone: Bilkissu Foundation Hosts Panel Discussion On Girl's Education

The Bilkissu Foundation in collaboration with other partners has on the 31st July, held an educative conference/ panel discussion on the causes and effects of girl's drop-out from schools.

The conference, which was held at the Hill Valley Hotel in Freetown, was geared towards raising awareness among pupils to take their education very seriously.

The discussion also looked at the existing state of girl's education in the country and identified the responsible factors for girl's drop-out from school.'

The discussion looked at whether it is the government, the parents or the pupils themselves are to be blamed for girls drop-out from schools.

In her address, Chief Executive Officer of the Bilkissu Foundation, Bilkissu Jalloh, said she thought it fit to engage in a massive campaign towards promoting girl's education because girl's education helps to build a sustainable and economically viable nation. She added that she had visited deprived communities and villages like Songo, Mamamah etc. talking to parents to desist from forcing their school going children into early marriages.

She encouraged parents to invest in their girl's education and also adopt a firm parenting in order to eliminate teenage pregnancy among pupils.

She continued that teenage girls should be starting a new life of their schooling at university level rather than starting a new life of disadvantage by forcefully giving them into a future blinking marriages.

She added that every girl child deserves the precious gift of education as their human rights as provided for under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which emphasises quality education for every child.

She further stated that her foundation is working relentlessly in promoting an effective learning generation for girls.

'I know it will not be easy to achieve this but this can be done due to the fact that we are full of activists, business people, ambassadors and cultural leaders who have decided to collaborate with government to enhance quality education as a road map for our school going pupils", she said.

On his part, the Anti- Corruption Commissioner, Francis Ben Kaifala, said if young people would be able to take over the educational system from their parents; it would be a very significant part for the future of government. He therefore added that the government has put robust measures by criminalizing and protecting early child marriage in order to promote girl child education across the country. He further acknowledged that no generation would prosper if half of its citizenry are not given equal access to education. Ben Kaifala encouraged all and sundry to send the message to the populace to ensure that women and girls are given equal access and opportunity to compete in the world of academia. He intimated that the Anti-Corruption Commission is ready to fight corruption in the education sectors whether it is corruption in terms of access, corruption in terms of competition and whether corruption in terms of the availability of opportunities and facilities. He concluded that the Anti-Corruption Commission together with the Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) including other stakeholders, have recently signed a communique to fight examination malpractice in public examinations.