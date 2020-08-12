Sierra Leone: 14 Years Old Girl Narrates How She Was Sexual Abused

One Sheriff Bangura, a 22-year- old man has made several appearances before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff at the Pademba Road Court No.3 for alleged sexual penetration.

The accused was before the court on one count charge of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offense Act 2012, as replaced by Section 4 of the Sexual Offense Amendment Act 2020.

Police prosecutor, ASP Moses Moore alleges that the accused on Monday, 17 February at the REC Primary School toilet, Gloucester Village in Freetown, sexually penetrated a child below the age of 18 to wit 14 years old girl.

The victim testified in court that she knew the accused and recalled on the 17 February when she went for an after- school -classes, but couldn't find anyone at the school.

She narrated that she forgot her lesson fee at their garden, adding that she dropped her bag in one of the classrooms and went to collect her fees at the garden.

She further that upon her return, she met the accused searching her bag and that when she interrogated him as to what he was searching for, he replied that he wanted to write his phone number in one of her books.

She narrated that no sooner as she wanted to collect her bag than the accused ran with it into the toilet where he pushed, bent her down, removed his trousers, shifted her pant and sexually penetrated her.

She added that one of their school teachers, Aunty Nancy, came to her rescue while the accused ran away.

She said Aunty Nancy took her to her parent and made statement at the Regent Police Station where she was given medical report to go for medical checkup at the rainbow centre.

Meanwhile, the matter was adjourned to the 10th of this month.