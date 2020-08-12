Ghana Government Evacuates Stranded Nationals in Sierra Leone

6 August 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

A number of Ghanaians were on Tuesday, 4th Aug 2020 evacuated from Freetown by the Government of Ghana, aboard a Military Aircraft.

The Ghana High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Francis Kobina Abakah and officials of the High Commission were on hand to ensure successful evacuation with the assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, NaCOVERC as well as the Civil Aviation Authority.

The evacuation exercise, PCR test on arrival, 14 - day boarding and lodging at designated areas, were all catered for by the Government of Ghana.

The High Commission wishes to express its appreciation for the support.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.