Ghana Government Evacuates Stranded Nationals in Sierra Leone

A number of Ghanaians were on Tuesday, 4th Aug 2020 evacuated from Freetown by the Government of Ghana, aboard a Military Aircraft.

The Ghana High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Francis Kobina Abakah and officials of the High Commission were on hand to ensure successful evacuation with the assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, NaCOVERC as well as the Civil Aviation Authority.

The evacuation exercise, PCR test on arrival, 14 - day boarding and lodging at designated areas, were all catered for by the Government of Ghana.

The High Commission wishes to express its appreciation for the support.