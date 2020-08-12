Liberia: 'Respiratory Complications' - Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor Flown to Ghana to See Specialist

Monrovia — Liberia's Vice President, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, was on Tuesday August 11, 2020, flown out of the country to seek additional medical care at a specialist hospital in Accra, Ghana.

According to a Press Release from the Office of the Vice President, VP Howard-Taylor was earlier admitted at the Aspen Medical Facility, in Sinkor, Monrovia, on Friday August 7, 2020, due to respiratory complications.

Having favorably responded to treatment and the state of her health stabilized, it was advised that the Vice President seeks further medical attention at a more advanced facility with specialty in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory ailments.