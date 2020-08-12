Eritrea: Financial Support to Disadvantaged Families

Asmara — Residents of Edaga-Hamus, Serejaka, Berik and Gala Nefhi sub zones, Central Region, extended financial support to disadvantaged families in their areas.

Accordingly, small scale business owners in Enda-Fras administrative area, Edaga-Hamus sub zone and affluent individuals in Defere, Serejaka sub zone extended over 3 thousand and 52 thousand Nakfa respectively to disadvantaged families in their area.

Likewise, over 73 thousand Nakfa contributed by affluent individuals in Adi-Daero, Berik sub zone as well as 65 thousand Nakfa by residents of Zigib, Gala-Nefhi sub zone was extended to disadvantaged families in their area.

In related news, as part of the effort nationals inside and outside the country are conducting to augment the National Fund to combat COVID-19 pandemic, Eritrean community in France contributed 48 thousand Euro, Hamdan spare parts 5 thousand Nakfa, and various cooperative associations in Asmara contributed a total of 10 thousand Nakfa.