Malawi: KFC Forced to Close in Lilongwe 'Until Further Notice' - Mayor Irked With Poor Hygiene

11 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Lilongwe City Council Mayor Councillor Juliana Kaduya, has ordered closure of Lilongwe fast food giant KFC over hygiene concerns.

Mayor Kaduya paid a surprise visit at the KFC restaurant where she found some waste disposal malpractice.

"We are demanding that you close this place till other matters bordering on hygiene is resolved," said Kaduya.

Kaduya said the unhygienic behaviour at the chicken restaurant has potential to transmit different waterborne diseases within the City.

The Mayor said what she had seen was "disgusting".

She told Nyasa Times: "They need to clean their act up."

Meanwhile, the Mayor says will be carrying more visits and instruct more closure of the premises until all is rectified.

This is the second time that KFC have been forced to close failure to adhere to proper waste management disposal and hygiene practices .

A similar incident occurred last year when the Lilongwe City Council inspected the place and further instructed for a temporary closure.

