Sudan: Final Peace Agreement Will Be Signed Soon, Unless New Developments Emerges, Says Bandag

11 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Chairman of Kosh Movement and the Head of the North Track delegation to the current peace negotiations, in Juba, Mohammed Dauod Bandag has underlined that peace agreement will be signed shortly.

Bandag interviewed by SUNA, Sunday, revealed that final peace agreement will be signed soon, unless new developments emerge, describing the security arrangement file as the most difficult part.

He said the European Group of Sudan's Friends, in Juba negotiations pledged to extend support to Sudan and the Revolutionary Front received an invitation from Sudan's Friends to participate in the conference scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia, next, Wednesday.

Banak belittled Arko Menawi's split from the Revolutionary Front, adding that he I s now negotiating the government within Darfur Track.

He described the conflict in the Sudanese Professional Association as politically motivated and would not serve the revolution victory.

On the recent tribal dispute, in Halfa Al-Gadida between Zagawa and the sons of Halfa said that what is taking place in New Halfa is inseparable from what happened in other areas in Port Sudan. Kassala , Al-Qadarif and western Sudan.

