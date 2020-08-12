Sudan: SC Member Affirms Support to Younis Family Centre

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council, Ayish Musa met, Tuesday,, at the Republican palace, the Director of Younis Family Center , Hajir Ismail Abdul Rahman.

Ustaza Hajir said in a press statement that the SC Member, during the meeting affirmed readiness to support and sponsor the center to enable it to realize its goals concerning family and child care.

She said the meeting touched on removal of all the obstacles facing the center and its future plans, specially, the reactivation of the agreement signed with the Ministry of Social Development.