Sudan: Media Plays Key Role to Pave the Way for Peace - Faisal

Khartom — Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohammed Salih has outlined that media playing major role in support of peace process and covering dialogue activities.

Faisal who met, Tuesday, at the ministry a delegation of Displaced and the Refugees Department of Sudan Call, said his ministry has established Peace and Cultural Diversity unit to coordinate with the different Sudanese areas to address the issues, demands and views of peace, adding that the cultural diversity must top priority in information bodies.

The Head of the delegation has lauded the role being played by the Ministry of Information, urging the government's institutions including the Peace Commission to open the door for the refugees and the displaced to reflect their viewpoints.

He considered the appointment of the Civilian Governors as start for formation of the states 'civil institutions, calling on the governors to give due concern to issues facing the refugees and displaced in their states.