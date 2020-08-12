Sudan: Media Plays Key Role to Pave the Way for Peace - Faisal

11 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartom — Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohammed Salih has outlined that media playing major role in support of peace process and covering dialogue activities.

Faisal who met, Tuesday, at the ministry a delegation of Displaced and the Refugees Department of Sudan Call, said his ministry has established Peace and Cultural Diversity unit to coordinate with the different Sudanese areas to address the issues, demands and views of peace, adding that the cultural diversity must top priority in information bodies.

The Head of the delegation has lauded the role being played by the Ministry of Information, urging the government's institutions including the Peace Commission to open the door for the refugees and the displaced to reflect their viewpoints.

He considered the appointment of the Civilian Governors as start for formation of the states 'civil institutions, calling on the governors to give due concern to issues facing the refugees and displaced in their states.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.