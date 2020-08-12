Rwanda: Nadia Uwamahoro Features on Under 40 CEO Ranking

Nadia Uwamahoro is the Founder and Chief Executive at Data Systems has featured on Under 40 CEOs, a continental initiative celebrating young business leaders aged 40 and under from East, West and South Africa.

The initiative seeks to research and celebrate young business leaders in Africa with a focus on their journey, process, and their proposed destination.

Nadia Uwamahoro is a Rwandan computer engineer and ICT specialist. She founded her IT firm whilst still an undergraduate at the Kigali Institute of Science and Technology.

Nadia's firm is a software company that creates mobile applications, including web applications from scratch with branches in Uganda and Ghana.

Her second company, Gira ICT, is an educational platform that facilitates the distribution of academic resources such as loans, grants, and teaching videos for teachers, students and parents.